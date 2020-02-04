On February 4, 2020, The Barents Center of the Humanities at Kola Science Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences will host a seminar «Sami History and culture in the latest research and publications» dedicated to the Sami National Day.

The event will be attended by important figures of Sami culture, Center of the Northern peoples representatives, scientists and postgraduates of the Kola Science Center. The seminar will include a presentation of innovative works and a book by Nina Eliseeva, President of the Kola Sami Association (until 2010), the winner of the “Golden language” award for the work on the Sami language preservation and development.

Start of the seminar: 14:00, Apatity, Akademgorodok, 40A, Russia

Conference hall of the Barents Center of the Humanities KSC RAS.

The program of the seminar (in Russian) can be found here