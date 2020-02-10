What would you do if you were in charge? The Arctic Youth Network has partnered with the UArctic Congress 2020 to bring together a panel to participate in a plenary session on youth : how youth see the future of the Arctic, what they think should be done, and how they would do it were they in a position of power.

The UArctic Congress brings together institutional leaders, Indigenous representatives, academics, scientists and students from around the Circumpolar North and beyond and will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland October 5-8, 2020. You can learn more about the UArctic Congress here.

This will be a wonderful opportunity for Arctic youth to have their voices heard on the international stage.

5-8 youth will be chosen, reflecting the regional, ethnic, and gender diversity of the Arctic. Applications close on March 8, 2020.

Interested youth can apply to participate here.