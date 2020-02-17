On behalf of the local organizers I welcome you to the UArctic Congress to be held on the campus of the University of Iceland in October 2020. We look forward to welcoming conference participants from around the world to this delightful northern venue, only a 20 minutes walk from the city centre.

The first two days of the congress, October 6 and 7, will feature plenary, parallel and poster sessions providing the opportunity to participate in conversations and see presentations from leading academics as well as early career scientists. Thursday October 8 will be a joint day with the Arctic Circle held in the beautiful Harpa conference centre by the harbour in downtown Reykjavik.

During the Congress there will also be time for social and professional interaction in more relaxed informal settings, during breaks and receptions. This will be a great opportunity to make new friends and renew acquaintances.

It is an exciting time for the University of Iceland as we continue to develop our Arctic focus. At the same time as Iceland is chairing the Arctic Council, the university wants to encourage research, education and open discussions on the rising challenges and opportunities this unique region faces.

We look forward to bringing together an inspiring group of people to discuss these important issues and hope that you will find the UArctic Congress stimulating and rewarding.

Thank you for attending!

Best wishes on behalf of the conference organizers,

Jón Atli Benediktsson

Rector, University of Iceland