The IPS has a full-time position available for an advisor who can demonstrate a professional background and relevant experience and who is ready to take on a diverse portfolio of tasks while working in a multicultural and multilingual environment. [ See full posting ]

The Indigenous Peoples` Secretariat (IPS) is an entity within the Arctic Council Secretariat with its own board and a designated budget and work plan. The main task for the IPS is to facilitate the participation of Indigenous Peoples' organizations (Aleut International Association, Arctic Athabaskan Council, Gwich’in Council International, Inuit Circumpolar Council, Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North and the Saami Council) in the work of the Arctic Council. The IPS has a staff of two people, one Executive secretary and one advisor.

Tasks and qualifications

The IPS advisor will under the direction of the IPS Executive secretary fulfil the following tasks:

prepare relevant reports, briefs and background papers for the six Arctic Council Permanent Participants

develop project proposals relevant to the Permanent Participants

contribute to IPS outreach and communication, including IPS Facebook, Newsletters and IPS website

contribute to fundraising for projects and capacity building relevant to the Permanent Participants' Arctic Council work

assist the IPS Executive Secretary with daily administrative routines

Qualifications

Necessary qualifications for this position include:

master’s degree in relevant field

experience with Arctic affairs, preferably from an international and intergovernmental environment

excellent oral and written English language skills

service-mindset and ability to work well both independently and in teams

a service-minded disposition and a solution-oriented mindset

knowledge and understanding of Arctic Indigenous Peoples and cultures

strong organizational skills

diplomatic skills

strong IT skills

Demonstrated in depth knowledge of Indigenous peoples' languages, culture and traditions is an asset for this position.

Requirements

In accordance with the ACS staff rules, article 5.2, applicants for this position must be a citizen of one of the eight Arctic States (Canada, Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and USA). This is an absolute and non-negotiable requirement.

Terms and remuneration

The appointment is a four-year contract in the professional staff category with a six-month probation period. The contract may be prolonged for up to four years (eight years in total) if in the interest of the IPS and ACS. The annual salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the salary levels in the staff rules of the Arctic Council Secretariat, Schedule A, level 4 or 5 (NOK 496 100 – 594 400). International staff members are exempt from taxation in Norway but are subject to an internal fee. Membership in the Norwegian social security scheme as well as a private pension scheme will be provided.

The ACS offers free mobile phone and home broadband, office subscriptions to newspapers, and an optional one-hour weekly workout during work hours. We encourage our employees to take relevant courses and training to foster professional development.

Application process

Please forward your resumé and letter of interest (PDF only) to recruitment@arctic-council.org.

The name of your resumé and letter of interest must include your family name. The subject line of your e-mail must include your full name and the phrase "IPS Advisor 2020".

Application deadline

The deadline for receipt of applications is 20 April 2020.

For more information, please contact:

IPS Executive secretary Ms. Anna Degteva

anna.d.ips@arctic-council.org

Office manager Mr. André Skrivervik

andre@arctic-council.org

https://arctic-council.org/en/about/jobs/advisor-at-the-indigenous-peoples-secretariat-tromso-norway/