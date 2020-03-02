The EU-H2020 funded INTERACT (International Network for Terrestrial Research and Monitoring in the Arctic) opens a call for research groups to apply for Trans-national Access to 10 new research stations offering TA in INTERACT III.

The stations included in the call are located in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Russia, Svalbard, and USA. The sites represent a variety of ecosystems, providing opportunities for researchers from natural sciences to human dimension. Transnational Access includes free access (either physical or remote) for user groups/users to research facilities and field sites, including support for travel and logistic costs. Overall, INTERACT provides three different modalities of access: Transnational and Remote Access that are applied through annual calls, and Virtual Access which means free access to data from stations, available at all times through the INTERACT VA single-entry point.

The stations offering INTERACT Trans-national Access in the ongoing call are : Adam Mickiewicz University Polar Station “Petuniabukta” (AMUPS), Arctic Research Station (ARS), Barrow Arctic Research Center (BARC), China Iceland Arctic Research Observatory (CIAO), Churchill Northern Studies Centre (CNSC), International Ecological –Educational Center “Istomino” (ISTOMINO), Lammin-Suo Peatland Station (LAMMIN-SUO), North-East Science Station (NESS), DMI Geophysical Observatory Qaanaaq (QAANAAQ), and Uapishka Research Station (UAPISHKA).

The current call for Transnational and Remote Access applications is open on 2nd-31st March 2020, and it is the first TA/RA call from the EU-H2020 funded INTERACT III. The call is for access taking place between June 2020 and April 2021. You can find the TA/RA Call information, descriptions of stations and their facilities, and registration to the INTERACCESS on-line application system from the INTERACT website.

An on-line webinar will be held on Tue 17th March at 10:00-11:00 (CET, +1UTC) to provide information about the ongoing TA/RA call and for answering questions related to the application process and TA and RA in general. Join the webinar by clicking this link.

For any additional information, please contact the Trans-national Access project planner Heli Niittynen, heli.niittynen@oulu.fi.

Apply INTERACT Trans-national Access to conduct research at the coolest places of the North!