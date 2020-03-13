The Conference will be held at the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Apatity, Russia) on 31 August – 5 September, 2020. The conference is focused on fundamental and applied aspects of geodynamics, geochemistry, petrology and mineralogy of the magmatism and related deposits of “critical elements”.
Important dates:
20 February, 2020 – deadline for the early registration
10 June, 2020 – deadline for the late registration, late submission of materials
31 August - 2 September, 2020 – oral and poster sessions of the Conference
3 September – 5 September, 2020 – field excursions
Registration form is available on-line at www.ksc.ru
You can find more information here.