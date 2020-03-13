International Conference “Magmatism of the Earth and Related Strategic Metal Deposits” is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences and 100th anniversary of birth of outstanding petrographer Tatiana Nikolaevna Ivanova.

The Conference will be held at the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Apatity, Russia) on 31 August – 5 September, 2020. The conference is focused on fundamental and applied aspects of geodynamics, geochemistry, petrology and mineralogy of the magmatism and related deposits of “critical elements”.

Important dates:

20 February, 2020 – deadline for the early registration

10 June, 2020 – deadline for the late registration, late submission of materials

31 August - 2 September, 2020 – oral and poster sessions of the Conference

3 September – 5 September, 2020 – field excursions

Registration form is available on-line at www.ksc.ru

You can find more information here.