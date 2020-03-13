Coastal and Marine Management is an international, multidisciplinary program, run in conjunction with the University of Akureyri with a cohort of 20-25 students each year. The program began in 2008, and in 2019 a comparable program in Coastal Communities and Regional Development was established. The University Centre is a small but growing institution, for example, the current Coastal and Marine Management Program Director will remain at the University Centre in a newly-established research position.

The Program Director works in a small but progressive university and research environment in Ísafjörður, in the Westfjords region of Iceland, and has ample opportunity to show initiative with the aim of creating an outstanding study and work environment for an international group of students. The Program Director organises teaching, maintains relations with program's partners, and is first-step adviser to students on their master’s theses. The role demands excellent organisational skills, professional working habits, and the desire to provide an excellent service. The role demands a high level of cooperative working, as both master's programs must run simultaneously in harmony. The Program Director needs to carefully follow students’ thesis work in close co-operation with thesis advisors and therefore must have a good professional overview and knowledge of the main research methods used in environmental and resource management. The Program Director should ideally have experience as a thesis advisor to master's students. The Program Director may also undertake some teaching activities.

Necessary qualifications and experience can be seen here.

Deadline for applications is 27.03.2020.

In case of questions, contact Peter Weiss, Director of the University Centre, weiss@uw.is