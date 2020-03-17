Proposals for UArctic Congress 2020 Side Events

Oct 5 is reserved for such pre-meetings and other side events. All side events are self-organized, but will be listed and promoted on the UArctic Congress web portal. Venues are available at local host institutions of the UArctic Congress 2020.

There are also a limited number of slots available on Oct 6-7 at the University of Iceland for meetings that are being rescheduled from other conference organized by UArctic partners, such as Arctic Science Summit Week. Please note that these slots overlap with the parallel sessions of the UArctic Congress itself, and that all participants in those side events must be registered for the UArctic Congress.

Please submit any requests for side events using this form.