The Fulbright Arctic Initiative will bring together professionals, practitioners, and researchers from the United States, Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark including Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, and Sweden for group seminars and an individual Fulbright exchange to address key research and policy questions related to fostering a secure and sustainable Arctic. Apply Now

The Fulbright Arctic Initiative will provide a platform for scholars from across the Arctic region to engage in collaborative thinking, analysis, problem-solving and multi-disciplinary research in three main thematic areas:

Arctic Security and Cooperation

Arctic Infrastructure in a Changing Environment

Community Dimensions of Health

Selected scholars will participate in an individual Fulbright exchange of a minimum of six weeks up to three months, as well as in-person seminars and ongoing virtual communication, all supporting the scholars’ collaborative research projects. Awards will begin in fall 2020 and run for 18 months, through spring 2022.

Faculty and researchers from the eight Arctic Council member states may now apply for this collaborative research program. The application will close on May 11, 2020 for U.S. applicants. Non-U.S. applicants should connect with their local Fulbright office for specific application instructions and deadlines.

To learn more, register for the Fulbright Arctic Initiative Overview webinar on March 9 at 12:00 PM EDT.

For additional information, including full eligibility criteria and application details, visit the website or email arctic@iie.org

The Fulbright Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. Government. The Institute of International Education administers components of the Fulbright Program.

Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Team

Contact: scholars@iie.org