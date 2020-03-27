At a time when the COVID-19 outbreak means considerable disruptions to the educational operations of our members and more and more teaching moves online, UArctic and its partners are working to collect openly available learning resources to be used as needed by the circumpolar higher education community.

If you have a resource to share, such as an online lecture, instructional video, podcast, etc please submit it to using our submission form and we will add the link to our collection. Please be sure to note if the resource is accessible only for a limited time, or to be made available in perpetuity. Unfortunately, UArctic cannot host such material, but only provides links to external sites.

Please contact catalogue@uarctic.org if you have any questions or feedback. Based on the level of response and feedback, we will continue to work with our members and partners to see how we can sustain and develop this effort in future.

See the current collection of Arctic Learning Resources