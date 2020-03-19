The Arctic Five universities had their fifth workshop about Joint Masters Course on the Arctic Inclusive Pedagogy on 24-25 February in Umeå, Sweden. The project group has now visited all the Arctic Five universities.

The project group continued developing the OpenMoodle environment, which is the online platform on which the course will be organized. The group also spent time on learning more about Zoom Video Communications, which is agreed as the video conferencing system used in the course.

Workshop programme included a presentation by the Debuty Vice-Chancellor Dieter Müller from Umeå University. He held a very interesting address about Arctic cooperation in Umeå University and Arctic Five cooperation as an strategic cooperation of five universities.

The workshop included discussion about the administrative issues of organizing a joint course between five different universities from three different countries. Preliminary plans on different solutions on how to reach the students who might be interested in taking this course were also developed during the workshop.

The group is planning to run the course Arctic Inclusive Pedagogy for the first time during autumn 2020.

The workshop had participants from four universities:

Umeå University: Björn Norlin, Carina Rönnqvist, Ahmad Hussein, Anna-Lill Drugge, Kirk Sullivan

Luleå University of Technology: Niclas Ekberg, Eva Alerby, Theres Brännmark

University of Lapland: Outi Kyrö-Ämmälä, Suvi Lakkala, Janette Peltokorpi, Malla Örn, Jenna Kaakko (student), Maija Simonen (student)

University of Oulu: Marjatta Takala, Marko Kielinen

Representatives of UiT The Arctic University of Norway were unfortunately unable to participate this workshop.

The project is coordinated by the UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity in Education.

The project is funded by Nordplus Higher Education.