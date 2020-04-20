Aiming to serve as a platform for a tri-centennial stocktaking, CIRCLA/AAU Arctic invites panel sessions and papers presenting and discussing analyses from across the human and social sciences for a conference on ‘Greenland-Denmark 1721+300=2021’.

Aalborg University Copenhagen

7-8 January 2021

As we approach the year 2021, Greenland and Denmark can look back at 300 years of colonization and resistance, continuous cultural encounters and relationship-building, cooperation and conflict. Without doubt, media and public debate will intensify. CIRCLA/AAU Arctic hope to contribute to making debates informed by research.

The conference offers itself as a platform for panels presenting and discussing thematic and disciplinary evaluations, as well as on-going projects within the overall theme.

The organizers particularly encourage young scholars to initiate panel sessions, and all panel session organizers to consider involving promising, advanced students. While the core focus is on Greenland-Denmark relations, panel sessions which go beyond these to discuss Greenland in comparative perspective or as part of a region in a highly interconnected world, are also welcome.

Keynote lectures will complete the programme. The conference will proceed in Danish/Scandinavian or English depending on the preference of the speakers in individual panels/sessions.

Deadlines:

22 April 2020 - Deadline for panel proposals

01 May 2020 - Confirmation of accept of panel proposals, 2nd call (for papers - to complete panels and free standing)

15 August 2020 - Deadline for paper abstracts

Please continue to the conference website for further information.