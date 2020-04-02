Eight new Thematic Networks were approved by the Assembly of UArctic at their fist annual meeting held on February 25-26, 2020, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The new Thematic Networks are:

Ageing and Gender in the Arctic

UArctic Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic is hosted by the University of Lapland, Finland, and led by Päivi Naskali.

The network focuses on socio-cultural sustainability, wellbeing, equality of the ageing people. This network will strengthen knowledge on gendered nature of ageing in the Arctic, ageism, inequality in decision-making and the meaning of traditional knowledge for the resilience of the local and Arctic communities. This group is interested in learning about the manifestation of changes in the Arctic in relation to age, gender, ethnicity and indigeneity.

Arctic Transport and Logistics

Thematic Network on Arctic Transport and Logistics is hosted by Nord University, Norway, and led by Kjell Stokvik.

The ATL will analyze ship traffic in the circumpolar Arctic and developing traffic patterns driven largely by several large-scale energy and mining projects. Though the main focus will be on Arctic maritime transport and logistics operations, port and maritime infrastructure development and Arctic shipping routes, intermodal connections with other modes of transport will also be highlighted and analyzed. This includes maritime connections to river transport, railways, roadways, pipeline infrastructure and to aviation facilities within the Arctic. The ATL members will work on modeling such an innovative, green, optimized and interconnected transport and logistics system for the Arctic.

BEBO – for the Future of Reindeer Husbandry

Thematic Network on BEBO – for the Future of Reindeer Husbandry is hosted by the Sámi Education Institute, Finland, and led by Eeva-Liisa Rasmus-Moilanen.

BEBO is an international joint-organization of educational networks in the fields of reindeer husbandry and other traditional livelihoods of Arctic indigenous peoples. It operates as a development forum between educational institutes, enterprises and organizations. The founding organization is the Sámi Education Institute located in the Municipality of Inari, Finland. The BEBO will now function as the basis of the UArctic Thematic Network carrying the same name: BEBO – For the Future of Reindeer Husbandry. The work, the rules and the objectives of BEBO are in line with the UArctic Thematic Network BEBO.

Climate Justice in the Arctic

Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic is hosted by Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland, UK, and led by Tahseen Jafry.

The focus of this thematic network is climate justice, defined as a recognition of humanity’s responsibility for the disproportionate impacts of climate change on the poorest and most vulnerable people, in Arctic communities. The overall goal of the Thematic Network on Climate Justice is to i) facilitate and enhance interdisciplinary research on climate justice and ii) establish a programme of educational exchanges on climate justice (including, for instance, GCU’s MSc Climate Justice). Sub-themes of the Thematic Network are: just transitions, climate security (migration, conflict, human trafficking), and the mental health impacts of climate change.

Gender in Arctic Knowledge Production

Thematic Network on Gender in Arctic Knowledge Production is hosted by the University of Oulu, Finland, and led by Mervi Heikkinen.

The thematic focus area of the network is to facilitate intersectional and gender-responsible knowledge production in and of the Arctic as part of sustainable development and related governance in the Circumpolar area. The multidisciplinary TN gathers interested researchers together especially from the UArctic member institutions to discuss, map and analyze the socio-material relationalities and ethico-onto-epistemologies in the Arctic knowledge production processes, which includes the definition and inclusion of indigenous knowledges. As a result of the collective work the TN will increase transdisciplinary understanding on intersectional and gender-responsible Arctic knowledge production i.e. research methodologies to further produce insights for sustainable Arctic knowledge production practices including its governance.

Herbivory

Thematic Network on Herbivory is hosted by the Agriculture University of Iceland, and led by Isabel C. Barrio.

The UArctic Thematic Network on Herbivory is an international network of researchers interested in understanding the role of herbivores in arctic and alpine ecosystems. The Herbivory Network was established in 2014 and currently involves more than 200 scientists from more than 20 countries. One of the main goals of HN is to serve as a platform to facilitate research cooperation through the Arctic research community.

Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic

Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic is hosted by North-Eastern Federal University, Russia, and led by Anatoly Zhozhikov.

The thematic network has a multidisciplinary focus, where human adaptation in the Arctic will be considered from the point of view of various sciences. The thematic network includes climate, environmental, sociological, cultural and language studies that will assess the adaptation of indigenous peoples to climate change and globalization.

POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Concern in the Asian Arctic

Thematic Network on POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Concern in the Asian Arctic is hosted by the Harbin Institute of Technology, China, and led by Yifan Li.

The overall goal is to establish a Thematic Network amongst experts of different disciplines and from all three major northern regions on “persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and chemicals of emerging concern (CECs) in the Asian Arctic”. The Thematic Network consists of research and education activities aimed at resolving sustainability questions in the Asian Arctic of Russia and near-Arctic region of China.