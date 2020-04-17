These Principles provide guidelines for all researchers working in the North in the social, natural and health sciences, and in the humanities. The updated document can be found at: https://iassa.org/about-iassa/research-principles
IASSA Updates Principles of Ethical Research Conduct in the Arctic
Fri, Apr 17, 2020
IASSA Council published the major update to the IASSA Principles and Guidelines for Conducting Ethical Research in the Arctic. This statement of principles has been formulated in accordance with the IASSA Bylaws and approved by the IASSA Council.