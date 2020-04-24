Arctic Summer School 2020 organized by North-Eastern Federal University , Russia and Northern Forum international organization will be held online from July 27 – August 7, 2020

The lecture course will focus on the following topics: Development of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, Yakutia’s Regional Development, Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of Russian Federation, Climate Change etc.

The lectures will be held via ZOOM platform. Lectures will be 40 minutes plus 20 minutes for questions and discussion.

Participation fee: 100 Euro

Language: English

(Lectures are in English or in Russian with English simultaneous interpretation).

For application please register at http://oas.s-vfu.ru/

In case of questions please email international@s-vfu.ru or school coordinator Alexandra Ponomareva av.ponomareva@s-vfu.ru

Please take notice! The Online Arctic Summer School 2020 will be held only in case of cancellation of full-time Arctic Summer School in Yakutsk.