Associate Professor Jennifer Munday from Albury Wodonga Campus of Charles Sturt University, Australia will speak about using embedded ePorfolio in a Bachelor of Education. The webinar will be held on 6th of May, 2020 at 17.00 Australian time (UTC +10).

Please check your local time here. The webinar will be streamed online, by using Adobe Connect. Webinar is open for all to participate.

The webinar will be held by Associate Professor Jennifer Munday, Albury Wodonga Campus, Charles Sturt University, Australia. The presentation will be 30-45 minutes, and after that there will be time for discussion. The webinar is part of joint activities of UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education and UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.

From thinking about what I bring to University study, to showing I’m ready to join the profession: embedded ePortfolio in a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood & Primary)

ePortfolios are becoming more useful in Higher Education as flexible online receptacles where webpages for various purposes can be created by the account owners of learning spaces and then shared with different audiences. Currently the Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood & Primary) has an embedded ePortfolio that students add to over the four years of their degree program and culminates in a Professional ePortfolio that can be shared with prospective employers. A key component of the embedded ePortfolio is the use of a visual image graduands choose to explain their development from 1st year student to preservice teacher.

The main aim of the presentation will be to show what elements of preservice teacher experience are being captured in the online learning space and how these elements are brought together in the final professional ePortfolio. Charles Sturt University uses PebblePad as its University ePortfolio learning space and examples of students’ work will be shown from each year level to show the developmental outcomes. At the middle of their fourth and final year, students in the reviewed and revised B.Ed (EC&Prim) will have completed their ePortfolio and can share with all previous supervising teachers and Principals of schools, and Directors of Centres.

The final Professional ePortfolio provides preservice teachers with self-understanding of their achievements and helps them project themselves as beginning professional educators to audiences who might assist with employment prospects.

