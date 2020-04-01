In this issue:

News:

  • PEEX signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
  • Arctic Urbanization Workshop
  • Russian Academy of Science visit Finland
  • PEEX at the online EGU 2020
  • PEEX Moscow Office visits PEEX-HQ, Helsinki
  • Arctic Policies and Strategies-Analysis, Synthesis, and Trends
  • Upcoming science education events under the PEEX umbrella

PEEX Blog:

  • Mercury concentrations at Russian Arctic station "Amderma"
  • MOSAiC: onboard the largest Arctic expedition in history
  • Erasmus+ MODEST project in Riga
  • Impact of climate change on the water balance of the Ferghana Valley
  • Regional-urban scale modeling of aerosols feedbacks in metropolitan areas of Russia and Finland
  • Suspended sediment load formation in small mountain river basins

Upcoming conferences:

  • 2nd Annual Meeting of Arctic Avenue
  • Arctic Circle 2020
  • Smart and Sustainable Cities (SSC-2020) Conference

PEEX Special Issue articles:

  • Petäjä, T., et al..: Integrative and comprehensive Understanding on Polar Environments (iCUPE): the concept and initial results, Atmos. Chem. Phys. Discuss, in review, 2020.

Education:

  • US Study Abroad Group visit Finland
  • Climate University new courses coming by 2020

UArctic News Corner:

  • Advisor position at the Indigenous Peoples' Secretariat (IPS) in Tromsø
  • Open call for PhD School in arctic Russia
  • INTERACT Trans-national Access Call is open until 31st March to 10 new stations in INTERACT III

Future-Earth News Corner:

  • Future Earth launched the report, Our Future on Earth 2020, on February 6, 2020

