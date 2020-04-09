UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education had a joint webinar on research perspectives on Greenlandic primary school system on March 30, 2020. The recording is now published.

The webinar titled "Inside the classroom - research perspectives on learning situations in the Greenlandic primary school system" included two presentations. First one was held by PhD student Louise Andersen, University of Greenland and it focused on school experiences of school-children and how these might have an impact on their understanding of school and education. The second presentation, held by PhD student Ivalu Mathiassen, was about language teaching in Greenlandic.

The webinar was recorded, and it is now available in the Online Resource Centre and the YouTube channel of the networks.

The next network webinar will be held on 6th of May, 2020. More information on that is available here.