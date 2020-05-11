ASSW2021 will take place in Lisbon from March 20-26 under the theme “The Arctic: Regional changes, Global impacts”, with the three last days reserved for the Open Science Conference (OSC).

The Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 will bring together scientists, Indigenous Peoples, Arctic community members, and Arctic science stakeholders from all over the world to present and discuss the most recent advances on Arctic knowledge across disciplines, from the natural sciences to the humanities. The OSC will also be an opportunity to foster research synergies between both Polar Regions, with sessions that target both Poles welcomed.

The OSC will have plenary lectures and a large number of parallel science sessions, accepting both oral and e-poster presentations. Organizers invite the Arctic community to chair and present session proposals of relevant topics in all science fields, both specific and cross-cutting, framed in the overall conference theme “The Arctic: Regional Change, Global Impacts”. IASC aims to bridge disciplinary and national gaps in Arctic science, and therefore the hope is that session conveners will embrace this international and interdisciplinary approach in their proposed sessions. The OSC organizers hope to see a diverse set of sessions submitted by diverse groups of conveners.

The call for sessions is open until 22 May 2020.

Submit your session proposal here