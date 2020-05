An International Arctic School will be held at Harbin Institute of Technology (China) between 6 and 17 July, 2020.

This Arctic School is a part of the UArctic mobility and we kindly ask you to forward the information to the students at your institution. The topic of the International Arctic School will be “To Understand: Arctic Environment and Human Health”.

Please not that due to the Covid-19, the International Arctic School Summer 2020 will be held online. More information can be found on the following page: http://uarctictc.hit.edu.cn/international/2020/0512/c11691a238803/page.htm