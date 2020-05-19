Meanwhile, we are pleased to invite the young scholars, PhD and Master students from Arctic and non-Arctic countries interested in broadening their knowledge about the contemporary issues of the Arctic Region in global context for an online webinar to introduce the II International PhD School “Russia in the Arctic Dialogue: Local and Global Context” and open up its highlights.

Programme:

Overview of the schedule and the key issues to be addressed within the School programme in June 2021;

Meeting the participants of the previous School (2019);

A virtual tour around NArFU and Arkhangelsk;

Lecture «Russian Arctic Policy» by Konstantin Zaikov, PhD, the School scientific supervisor, NArFU Vice-rector for International Cooperation.

The coordinators and the scientific supervisor of the School will moderate the session and answer your questions.

Date: 21 May 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (Moscow time)

Registration: please, follow the link to register for the webinar.

If you have any question, please contact the coordinators via arcticschool@narfu.ru