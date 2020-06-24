The call is aimed at individuals who are committed to advancing gender equality within their communities, and who are nationals and residents of the Arctic (priority on those who identify as indigenous). Nominations are accepted until June 30, 2020.

The Gender Equality Studies and Training programme (GEST) is a five month long postgraduate diploma programme (30 ECTS) hosted by the University of Iceland. The programme operates within GRÓ, Centre for Capacity Development, Sustainability and Societal Change under the auspices of UNESCO. Every year, up to 25 young professionals are selected to attend the programme, most of whom come from low and middle income countries, as well as conflict and post-conflict societies. To date, 152 individuals from 25 countries have participated in the GEST programme. In 2020, the GEST programme welcomed its first fellow from the Arctic.

The 2021 GEST programme will run from early January to the end of May 2021 in Reykjavík, Iceland. The programme consists of six interdisciplinary modules (5 ECTS each).

Admitted fellows are provided with a full scholarship to attend the programme, which includes flights, visa costs, accommodation on campus and a daily allowance.

The GEST programme is looking for individuals who:

have at least one university degree at BA/BS/BEd level

are fluent in both spoken and written English

have at least 2 years of professional experience relevant to the advancement of gender equality

are junior professionals or young researchers (priority is given to individuals younger than 35 years old)

have leadership skills and are in a position to be agents of change

are committed to advancing gender equality within their communities

are nationals and residents of the Arctic (priority is given to individuals who identify as indigenous)

How to apply

As a young professional interested in the programme, you will require a nomination submitted by your supervisor or academic advisor by 30 June 2020. The nomination form is available on and submitted through the GEST website. Qualified nominees will be asked to submit an individual application. Selected applicants are invited to participate in an interview.

For more information about the GEST programme, please visit or contact:

www.gest.org

gest@hi.is

facebook.com/gestgrocentre

twitter.com/gestgro