The Gender Equality Studies and Training programme (GEST) is a five month long postgraduate diploma programme (30 ECTS) hosted by the University of Iceland. The programme operates within GRÓ, Centre for Capacity Development, Sustainability and Societal Change under the auspices of UNESCO. Every year, up to 25 young professionals are selected to attend the programme, most of whom come from low and middle income countries, as well as conflict and post-conflict societies. To date, 152 individuals from 25 countries have participated in the GEST programme. In 2020, the GEST programme welcomed its first fellow from the Arctic.
The 2021 GEST programme will run from early January to the end of May 2021 in Reykjavík, Iceland. The programme consists of six interdisciplinary modules (5 ECTS each).
Admitted fellows are provided with a full scholarship to attend the programme, which includes flights, visa costs, accommodation on campus and a daily allowance.
The GEST programme is looking for individuals who:
- have at least one university degree at BA/BS/BEd level
- are fluent in both spoken and written English
- have at least 2 years of professional experience relevant to the advancement of gender equality
- are junior professionals or young researchers (priority is given to individuals younger than 35 years old)
- have leadership skills and are in a position to be agents of change
- are committed to advancing gender equality within their communities
- are nationals and residents of the Arctic (priority is given to individuals who identify as indigenous)
How to apply
- As a young professional interested in the programme, you will require a nomination submitted by your supervisor or academic advisor by 30 June 2020. The nomination form is available on and submitted through the GEST website.
- Qualified nominees will be asked to submit an individual application.
- Selected applicants are invited to participate in an interview.
For more information about the GEST programme, please visit or contact: