Conscious of the fact the COVID-19 world pandemic is still spreading aggressively, the organizing committee has decided to further postpone the planned international symposium on Plastics in the Arctic and Sub-Arctic region until March 2-4, 2021 . The conference venue, remains unchanged: the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel Reykjavik, Iceland.

All registrations will remain valid for the new dates in spring 2021 Symposium, so there will be no need to register again or take any action unless if you cannot attend. In that case please contact the organizers (arcticplastics2020@pame.is) for further information.

The Organizing committee fully understands that your schedule for next spring may be unclear, and we sincerely regret having to reschedule again but after a thorough discussion the organizing committee agreed that; rather than moving the symposium online (due to health risks and travel restrictions), we would hope for a safer environment next spring and aim for an in-person gathering in early March.

The symposium website is always kept up to date. Registration is open and any news of the planning process is published there.

On behalf of the Organizing Committee