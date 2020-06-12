The One Health project is led by the Sustainable Development Working Group ( SDWG ) of the Arctic Council and now is in its third Chairmanship cycle under the leadership of the United States, Canada, and Finland. The One Arctic, One Health Fact Sheet is now published.

Rapid social and environmental change in the Arctic – including climate change – affect the health and wellbeing of millions of humans and animals that call the Arctic home. To manage these risks effectively, one needs to look at the ecosystem as a whole – for a healthy environment, healthy humans and healthy animals. One Arctic, One Health is designed to strengthen circumpolar knowledge and practice with regard to disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and related phenomena.

