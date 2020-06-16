Polar Cooperation Research Centre (PCRC) is looking for a research fellow who can support the Centre’s polar legal research. The fellow must stay at the Centre in Kobe, Japan, during the fellowship. This position will be available for a maximum of three months stay in Kobe during the period of mid-October 2020 to the end of March 2021

The specific topic/type of work for the fellow will be agreed upon with the applicant, taking into account her/his interests, capabilities and expertise, but may include the following: (1) General research on Arctic and Antarctic legal issues; (2) Support organising and executing the 13th Polar Law Symposium Special Online Session (October to December); (3) Support the editorial work for the Yearbook of Polar Law and/or a book on Antarctic Treaty System (January to March); and (4) Support the Centre’s day-to-day work, etc.



The candidate should be at the graduate or postdoctoral level, with sufficient experience in legal research and writing. The candidate should have demonstrable fluency in spoken and written English.

See more information at the attached pdf.