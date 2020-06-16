The specific topic/type of work for the fellow will be agreed upon with the applicant, taking into account her/his interests, capabilities and expertise, but may include the following: (1) General research on Arctic and Antarctic legal issues; (2) Support organising and executing the 13th Polar Law Symposium Special Online Session (October to December); (3) Support the editorial work for the Yearbook of Polar Law and/or a book on Antarctic Treaty System (January to March); and (4) Support the Centre’s day-to-day work, etc.
The candidate should be at the graduate or postdoctoral level, with sufficient experience in legal research and writing. The candidate should have demonstrable fluency in spoken and written English.
See more information at the attached pdf.