We at UArctic, together with the local host organizations in Iceland, have made the difficult decision to postpone the UArctic Congress (originally scheduled to take place in Reykjavik Oct 6-8, 2020) until May 2021 in conjunction with the Arctic Council Ministerial.

As we are all aware, the current COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable disruptions on travel and gatherings, and we are making this decision in the interests of the safety and well-being of our community. While we will be unable to meet you all face-to-face in Iceland this fall, we take this time to work with you to make the rearranged UArctic Congress a strong success.

Thanks to our strong partners in Iceland, the rescheduled UArctic Congress will continue to have a strong link to the Arctic Council chairmanship program. The UArctic Congress 2021 will be arranged in conjunction with the Ministerial meeting. We are aware that the spring of 2021 is quite busy with other events, but we are confident that the linkage with the Arctic Council Ministerial will make a strong synergy in Arctic research and cooperation.

UArctic will continue to engage with its members and partners online, as we seek innovative ways to deal with the challenges posed by COVID’s impact, and plan for the future of education, research, and international networking. In the event that the Arctic Circle Assembly goes ahead in October, UArctic will participate through planned plenary sessions and other events.

We are sorry to have had to make this decision, and understand that many will have had their plans disrupted, but we felt that it was important to reduce uncertainty by not delaying any further. We hope you agree that this is in the best interests of keeping our Arctic community safe and well, and we look forward to seeing you in Iceland next May.

A cancellation letter is provided here to aid in your recovery of the possible costs.

Follow the UArctic Congress portal for further updates.