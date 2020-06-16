Please find the flyer attached and also feel free to contact Antje for more information via e-mail: antje@unak.is.
Release of the book: “Wilderness Protection in Polar Regions - Arctic Lessons learnt for the Regulation and Management of Tourism in the Antarctic”
UAcrtic Thematic Network on Arctic Law is happy to announce the release of the book: “Wilderness Protection in Polar Regions - Arctic Lessons learnt for the Regulation and Management of Tourism in the Antarctic”. The book is published by Brill, and written by the network member Antje Neumann.