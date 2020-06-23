The blog is a platform for the network members to present their research interests, current research topics and projects or other things they want to share with their fellow network members.

The first blog post, titled "Challenges in immigrant education and integration" was written by Assistant professor Kalpana Vijayavarathan from the University of the Faroe Islands. The blog post is available in the blog, https://teachereducationnetwork.blogspot.com/. The blog is also integrated in the front page of the network website, so you can always find the newest blog posts there.

The blog is a platform for the members of UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education to share their current work with other network members and other people. The blog is set up to serve the needs of the network members: it can include texts, videos or other content the network members are willing to share - and it helps the network members to get to better know the work of their fellow network members.

If you are interested in writing in the blog, please be in touch with project coordinator Janette Peltokorpi (janette.peltokorpi(at)ulapland.fi).