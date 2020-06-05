The Arctic Centre at the University of Lapland is seeking candidates for two post-doctoral positions (ca. 45 months) starting in the fall 2020, by 1 October 2020 at the latest. Apply by August 3, 2020, 1.00 pm.

The Arctic Centre, University of Lapland is seeking to fill two post-doctoral research positions that will address decadal to centennial changes in Arctic climate and biodiversity, including social-ecological feedbacks and drivers. The applicant should be prepared to begin at least part-time virtual participation by 1 October 2020.

Both positions are to be based in Rovaniemi, Finland and require full-time residence at Arctic Centre during the respective periods of employment.



The fields of research are:

1) geography/ecology/earth system science; and

2) social anthropology/human geography



The positions are key personnel appointments for scientific management of the project “Feedbacks and Drivers of Changes in Arctic Terrestrial Biodiversity (CHARTER)”, which is funded by the EU’s Horizon2020 “Changing Cryosphere” programme.

The specific requirements and terms of reference appear in the individual advertisement texts on the website.



More information on the tasks, project descriptions, qualifications and application process, visit the website.

Deadline for application is August 3, 2020, 1.00 pm.



Further information:

Prof. Bruce C. Forbes, Leader, Global Change Research Group: bforbes(at)ulapland.fi

Phone +358 40 847 9202

