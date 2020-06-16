University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Dr. Cathy Sandeen has been named as UArctic's new Vice-President Academic, providing strategic leadership for all of UArctic's academic activities.

Cathy Sandeen replaces Michael Castellini (University of Alaska Fairbanks), who stepped down from the role at the end of May. In keeping strong US and Alaskan connections, UArctic enhances its commitment to broadening opportunities for higher education across the circumpolar region.

Dr. Cathy Sandeen is an educational leader who is committed to providing opportunity for more Alaskans to earn degrees and credentials through strategic innovation. She began serving as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage in September 2018.

Prior to joining the University of Alaska system, Sandeen was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and UW-Extension for four years. As vice president for education attainment and innovation at the American Council on Education, she lead ACE's nationwide effort to increase post-secondary educational attainment.

A prolific writer and speaker, Sandeen has published and presented widely on the issues surrounding educational innovation and nontraditional students.

UArctic welcomes Cathy Sandeen and looks fowarded to what she will bring to our networking and cooperation.