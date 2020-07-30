The organization is looking for motivated youth between the ages of 18 to 35 to join its Board of Directors to contribute to the governance, oversight, and direction of the AYN to create a lasting impact in their network. Apply by August 7.

The Arctic Youth Network (AYN) is an international non-governmental organization run by youth volunteers, supporting youth making change in the Arctic. By connecting young change-makers from diverse backgrounds and helping them build their leadership capacity, the AYN amplifies youth voices to address Arctic priorities their own way. It aims to provide youth with opportunities to connect with each other across borders and cultures, as well as with the organizations and institutions acting in the North. It also works to help youth build capacity as Arctic leaders and multiply the impact of other organizations' programming.

The AYN Board of Directors have monthly calls to set the direction of the organization's operations and programs. Though not mandatory, board members have the opportunity to collaborate with the AYN's Global Team in carrying out projects. Per week hourly commitment may vary depending on the work undertaken.

Applicants should fill out the necessary elements in the online form. To submit a response orally or by video, send a message to m.aguilera@arcticyouthnetwork.org before applying. Priority will be given to circumpolar youth.

Role requirements include:

Between 18 and 35 years of age;

Resident of an Arctic country/territory;

Self-starter with demonstrated initiative;

Passion for youth empowerment, community building, and Arctic issues;

Professional and clear communication abilities in English and ability to read/write in other languages is an asset;

Skills in organization governance, administration, finance, or other relevant topic are an asset;

Ability to facilitate dialogue and open discussion; and

Integrity to serve the interests and pursue the goals of the AYN and their members.

All positions will begin shortly following the selection process.

Application deadline: August 7, 2020

Click here for more information and to apply

More information about the Arctic Youth Network can be found at https://arcticyouthnetwork.org/.