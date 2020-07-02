The latest issue of our annual magazine, Shared Voices, is now available online. In the 2020 issue we feature examples of climate action from our network: broader organizational efforts, personal and individual actions, and concrete examples from the grassroots level.

While revolving around the same theme, each article in Shared Voices 2020 provides a different angle to how we can respond to climate challenges. The stories from our member institutions and Thematic Networks highlight research as climate action, institutional commitment in doing their part, community action and collective engagement, and youth and students raising awareness and creating change. In addition, we feature perspectives from politicians, and also discuss what we can learn from the ongoing pandemic.

You can read Shared Voices 2020 as individual articles or in your browser via Issuu, or download the entire magazine as a PDF.

Table of Contents

