While revolving around the same theme, each article in Shared Voices 2020 provides a different angle to how we can respond to climate challenges. The stories from our member institutions and Thematic Networks highlight research as climate action, institutional commitment in doing their part, community action and collective engagement, and youth and students raising awareness and creating change. In addition, we feature perspectives from politicians, and also discuss what we can learn from the ongoing pandemic.
You can read Shared Voices 2020 as individual articles or in your browser via Issuu, or download the entire magazine as a PDF.
Table of Contents
- Letter from the President
Lars Kullerud
- Editorial
Outi Snellman
- Letter from Monaco
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco
- Climate Action – A Need for Policy
Pekka Haavisto
- Russia’s Ten Priorities in the Arctic
Alexander Viktorovich Krutikov
- Learning from the Crisis: Issues in Strengthening Online Learning for the Future
Diane Hirshberg & Paul Wasko
- Step Up and Take Climate Leadership
Eirik Sivertsen
- Multidisciplinary Research as Climate Action
Annika Granebeck & Nina Kirchner
- It Takes a Village: University of New Hampshire Students Spur Climate Change Research to Action
Colleen Flaherty, Rebecca Irelan & Cameron Wake
- Exploring Arctic Policy from an Inuit Perspective
Nadine C. Fabbi, Michelle Koutnik, Ellen Ahlness & Elizabeth Wessells
- Stories from the Ice: A History of Arctic Climate and Environmental Change Told in Ice Cores
Karl Kreutz, Cameron Wake, Erich Osterberg & Alison Criscitiello
- Student story: Anna-Katri Kulmala
- UArctic Annual Report 2019
- Building Relationships with Land: Bushkids Initiative
Chloe Dragon Smith
- Understanding Climate Change Through Storytelling, Culture, and Art
Aaluk Edwardson, Maleah Wenzel, Sabena Allen, Shelbi Fitzpatrick & Melody Brown Burkins
- Many a Little Makes a Mickle: Coastal Studies Students and Staff Take Action Against Marine Litter
Catherine Chambers & Astrid Fehling
- Our Plastic Ocean, Our Clean Ocean: Art as a Catalyst to Build Understanding
Herminia Din
- Worlds in Motion – The National Museums of World Culture, Sustainability and the Future
Sofie Öberg Magnusson & Martin Schultz
- Voluntourism in the Faroe Islands: A Sustainable Nordic Tourism Model
Jonathan Wood
- Northern Nursing Students Raising Awareness and Spreading Knowledge on Climate Actions
Kathie Pender, Donald Leidl & Bente Norbye
- Smart Societies and Arctic Sustainability: Opportunities and Challenges
Nadezda Nazarova, Evgenii Aleksandrov & Anatoli Bourmistrov
- Shortening the Time from Observing to Decision-making in the Arctic
Olivia Lee & Finn Danielsen
- “Breath of the North”: A Literary Portrait of Jean Malaurie
Jan Borm
- Climate Change – Key Challenge of Arctic Herders’ Livelihoods and Cultures
Alena Gerasimova, Svetlana Avelova, Mikhail Pogodaev, Anatoly Zhozhikov, Anders Oskal & Svein Disch Mathiesen
- Alumni Testimonials from the Model Arctic Council