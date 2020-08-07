Arctic Frontiers Science will convene February 1-2, 2021 in Tromsø, Norway. The international and multidisciplinary conference brings together social sciences, humanities, physical, and life sciences.

Arctic Frontiers Science focuses on both fundamental and solution-oriented research with strong impact, which addresses growing societal challenges and needs in the Arctic region.

On behalf of the Arctic Frontiers Science Committees, organizers invite participants to submit one or more abstracts (oral and/or poster presentations) to any of the following six sessions:

Arctic health and social inequalities in health,

Who gets to tell the Arctic stories?,

Valuing the digital ocean,

Small and medium sized enterprises’ (SME) strategies for social sustainability in the High North, and

The coupled Arctic system: Improved understanding from recent international campaigns, and

Advanced prediction capabilities for the Arctic and beyond.

Arctic Frontiers secretariat will closely monitor the situation with COVID-19 and develop an optimal technical solution and format for the conference. As of now, it will likely combine elements of a traditional in-person and digital conferences, with a possibility to participate online. Updates will be posted on the website.

During the abstract submission process, authors will be asked for the following information:

Abstract title,

Abstract text (less than 400 words),

Three research highlights (less than 200 characters each),

All authors’ and co-authors’ names and affiliations, and

Contact information of the corresponding author.

Abstract submission deadline: September 8, 2020

The full call including session descriptions is available here.

For more information and to submit an abstract, visit the Arctic Frontiers Science website.