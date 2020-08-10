Held October 21-24, 2021 in Washington, DC, the conference is open to all proposals with a significant Canadian focus. The theme of the event is ‘Canada: Near and Far’.

The 26th biennial conference is also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Association for Canadian Studies in the United States (ACSUS).

Organizers welcome papers and panel proposals from graduate students, professors, independent scholars, and practitioners on all diverse and critical perspectives related to the theme. ACSUS encourages panels and papers addressing subjects in the following categories:

Border Issues, Integration, Trade, and Economics

Communication and Media Studies

Critical Cultural Studies

Energy and the Environment

Foreign Policy and Defense

Gender, Identities, Minorities, and Diversity

History

Indigenous and Settler Colonial Studies

International Relations

Law, the Constitution, and Land Claims

Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in English

Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in French

Philosophy

Politics and Public Policy

Quebec Studies and the Francophone Presence in North America

Teaching of Canada and Education Through Diverse Perspectives

The North and Arctic Studies Through Diverse Perspectives

The Role and Responsibilities of ACSUS

Canada: Near and Far

How is Canada perceived and portrayed from outside its borders, and by the international community? How is Canada understood by its expatriates? What role does the border have in creating or working against familiarity, or belonging? How has the coronavirus pandemic shaped Canadian relationships both locally and with the rest of the world? In recognition of ACSUS’s 50 years work, what role do non-governmental agencies around the world play in shaping Canada’s relationships with the world? Finally, as a professional organization dedicated to the promotion of Canadian Studies, what is ACSUS’s role in these larger questions? Proposals that touch on these themes through diverse and critical perspectives are especially encouraged, though, as always, submissions on all subjects addressing Canada and Canadian-American relations are welcome.

In addition, it is the intention of ACSUS to implement an online access platform to the upcoming redesigned website, slated for unveiling by the end of 2020. This will allow for conference paper/panel submissions and membership registrations. In the meantime, scholars interested in submitting a proposal for the conference should forward an abstract of not more than 300 words (including a working title), along with a brief vitae (2 pages maximum), to the appropriate section chair(s) listed in the full call no later than April 1, 2021.

Paper presenters must be current ACSUS members in good standing, and submissions from graduate students and exceptional undergraduates are warmly welcomed. Confirmations regarding participation at the conference will be sent out to participants by May 1, 2021.