The third round of the Fulbright Arctic Initiative will focus on Arctic Security and Cooperation, Arctic Infrastructure in a Changing Environment, and Community Dimensions of Health. Finnish applicants can apply until September 2, 2020.

The Fulbright Arctic Initiative brings together a network of scholars, professionals (including artists) and applied researchers from the United States, Canada, Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden for a series of three seminar meetings and a Fulbright exchange experience to address key research and policy questions related to creating a secure and sustainable Arctic. Using a collaborative model to translate theory into practice, program participants will spend 18‐months engaged in addressing public‐policy research questions relevant to Arctic nations’ shared challenges.

The U.S. program partner in the Fulbright Arctic Initiative, the U.S. Department of State, has decided to postpone the timeline for the Fulbright Arctic Initiative due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new application deadline for Finnish applicants is September 2, 2020 (8 a.m. Finnish time).

For more information on the program and instructions on how to apply, visit the Fulbright Finland webpages.