The project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education will have its first workshop online on 16-17 November, 2020.

The workshop title is "Indigenizing education: Historical perspectives and present challenges in Sámi education", and it will discuss themes like colonization in different parts of Sápmi, curricular history and perspectives on ILO169 from three countries. The two-day online workshop will be held on 16 November at 12-15 CET (UTC +1) and 17 November at 9-12 CET (UTC +1). The detailed programme and instructions for registration will be published during September.

The workshop is open for all to participate. The workshop topics will focus on research, but we warmly welcome participants from different stakeholder groups: practitioners, policy makers, local authorities, as well as all who are interested in the theme.

The workshop will be hosted by UiT The Arctic University of Norway. The other partners participating in organising the workshop are University of Lapland (project leader), Sámi University of Applied Sciences, Umeå University, and local partners Inker-Anni Linkola-Aikio from Sámi Archives and traditional knowledge keeper Jorunn Eikjok. The workshop is part of project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED), funded by NOS-HS workshop grant of Academy of Finland. The workshop is part of the activities of UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.

