UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design (ASAD) announces cancellation of the RELATE NORTH symposium and exhibition.

We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, the annual RELATE NORTH symposium and exhibition are cancelled. These events were to take place as part of the UArctic Congress in Reykjavik October 2020.

Further notice to the RELATE NORTH 10th anniversary events for the autumn 2021 will be announced later.

For further information visit the ASAD website.