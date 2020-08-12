UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law is pleased to announce the release of a number of books to which members of the network actively participated as both authors and editors.

Philosophies of Polar Law - edited by Dawid Bunikowski, Alan D. Hemmings was out as an e-book on June 3rd, 2020. The book addresses the most fundamental concepts and problems of polar law, looking beyond the apparent biophysical similarities and differences of the two polar regions, to tackle the distinctive legal problems relating to each polar region. It examines key legal–philosophical areas of the philosophy of law around legal interpretation; the role of nation states, reflected in concepts of territorial sovereignty – whether recognised or merely asserted, the exercise of jurisdiction, and the philosophical justifications for such claims; as well as indigenous rights, land rights, civil commons and issues of justice. Read the book description here.

Cybersecurity and Resilience in the Arctic - edited by Benjamin D. Trump, Kamrul Hossain and Igor Linkov - is a compilation of contributions from the NATO Advanced Research Workshop (ARW) Governance for Cyber Security and Resilience in the Arctic. Held in Rovaniemi, Finland, from 27-30 January 2019, the workshop brought together top scholars in cybersecurity risk assessment, governance, and resilience to discuss potential analytical and governing strategies and offer perspectives of how to improve critical Arctic infrastructure against various human and natural threats. The book provides a background on analytical tools relevant to risk and resilience analytics, including risk assessment, decision analysis, supply chain management, resilience analytics. More info can be found here.

Digitalisation and Human Security A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Cybersecurity in the European High North – edited by Mirva Salminen, Gerald Zojer and Kamrul Hossain is a major outcome of the three year-long research project “Enablement besides Constraints: Human Security and a Cyber Multi-disciplinary Framework in the European High North (ECoHuCy)” funded by NordForsk (+ ESRC-UK). The book constructs a multidisciplinary approach to human security questions related to digitalisation in the European High North i.e. the northernmost areas of Scandinavia, Finland and North-Western Russia. It challenges the mainstream conceptualisation of cybersecurity and reconstructs it with the human being as the referent object of security. More information can be found here.

Food Security in the High North Contemporary Challenges Across the Circumpolar Region - edited by Kamrul Hossain, Lena Maria Nilsson & Thora Martina Herrmann is one of the products of the project: "Food (in)Security in the Arctic: Contribution of Traditional and Local Food to promote Food Security with Particular Reference to the European High North" funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers. The book offers multidisciplinary insights concerning food security, sustainability, sovereignty, and supply chains in the Arctic, with a specific focus on Indigenous Peoples. The book captures the tremendous complexity facing populations of the region as they strive to maintain sustainable food systems – both subsistent and commercial – and regain sovereignty over traditional food production policies. More information can be found here.