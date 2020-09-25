The workshop was part of the Arctic Five Teacher Education project, aiming to develop joint online master study course ‘Arctic Inclusive Education’ (10 ECTS). The workshop was planned to be held in Tromso, Norway in May 2020, but it was postponed and changed online due to the COVID-19. The workshop finalised the second project year.

Workshop programme included discussion on administrational issues on organising joint master study course, planning session for future joint research and a presentation. The presentation titled “Remote Learning and strategies for success” was presented by Dr., University lecturer Satu-Maarit Frangou and M.Ed, Grant-Funded Researcher Janne Väätäjä from University of Lapland.

The presentation included three parts:

Remote learning in nutshell: digital pedagogy

Strategies for successful remote learning: communality and how to achieve it, pedagogically meaningful choice of applications and

Activity time: practical examples on how to use digital tools as part of remote teaching.

The workshop was rewarding and the presentation gave concrete ideas for the master course. The project group was granted for third year of Nordplus Higher Education project funding. The third project year aims to pilot the course during spring term 2021, as well as collect data for joint research. The next project workshop will be held in October online.

The workshop is part of the activities related to the UArctic Thematic Networks on Teacher Education.

Read more on Arctic Five Education on its project website.