The Journal of Comparative Social Work invites you to submit a paper for a special issue on the following topic: Social Work in the Time of COVID-19.

This JCSW special issue will highlight social work in the time of COVID-19. People across the globe are in different ways affected by the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. Not least has COVID-19 been a challenge for social work as research, education and practice. This special issue hopes to provide the opportunity to share experiences made through research on social work related to COVID-19 with a focus on comparative studies between different countries, cultures and contexts. The special issue welcomes articles from a broad spectrum of research on social work in time of COVID-19, for example:

• Broad perspectives on the impact of COVID-19 on social work practice

• Social work practice during COVID-19

• Comparative analysis between different countries, cultures, and contexts related to social work and COVID-19

• Social work education / practical education in the time of COVID-19

• Consequences of COVID-19 for different target groups

• Global social work in the time of COVID-19

• Focus on themes that connect to the Arctic, for example rural, Indigenous, international or interprofessional cooperation

Contributions to the special issue should address one or more of the areas indicated above. The focus may be local, national or international. Qualitative, quantitative or mixed methods studies are welcome.

Submission details and deadlines

Authors should submit an abstract of 300 words to the guest editor, and selected abstracts will be invited to submit full articles for double-blind peer review. Articles should meet the standard of original scholarly research and commentary. They will be anonymized and reviewed through a double-blind process of peer review. Articles should have a maximum length of 7,000 words.

Read more about the journal and instructions for authors.

Please email abstract submissions to guest editor: Mary Dallas Allen, mdallen7@alaska.edu

• Abstracts by email to guest editor by 30 October 2020

• Online submission of full paper (in English): 31 March 2021

The Journal of Comparative Social Work (JCSW) was founded in 2006 and it is currently hosted by the University of Stavanger, in cooperation with the University of Agder and Nord University. It is related to the work of the UArctic Thematic Network on Social Work.