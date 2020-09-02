The Department of Northern Studies at North-Eastern Federal University invites you to the educational session "Thematic Networks of the University of the Arctic: Interaction between the North and Asia" in the framework of the II Northern Sustainable Development Forum on September 28, 2020.

Format: online.

Partners: Hokkaido University (Japan), University of Alaska Fairbanks (USA), UiT The Arctic University of Norway. The initiatives on participation from UArctic Thematic Networks leads, who have practical experience and the results of inter-university cooperation between the Arctic and Asia, are especially welcomed.

This educational session is focused on informing UArctic members about the activities of Thematic Networks using the example of the North-Eastern Federal University. The task is to show the forms of interaction between representatives of universities in the North and Asia within the framework of Univerisity of the Arctic Thematic Networks .

First of all, non-Arctic members of the UArctic and everyone who is interested in various forms of interaction are invited to participate in the session.

How to register? Follow the link below and fill out the registration form by September 14: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Rhbccgfk3Ig0-aAgNrE8cz1ZDk4ZF1ZxYINpnVUnhUY/edit

Please note that due to the limited time, participants in the educational session will only have 3-5 minutes for a short presentation, so discussion will be expected most of the time. The time allotted for presentations will be finalized depending on the number of speakers. Presentation materials will be collected from the participants and displayed on the webpage of the Department of Northern Studies https://www.s-vfu.ru/universitet/rukovodstvo-i-struktura/instituty/ks/

For those wishing to declare themselves, please send in advance materials (texts, slides, videos, proposals for future cooperation, etc.) to the organizers of the event. Videos can be up to 30 minutes long.

After the workshop, we plan to upload your materials to the host's website, and they can also be used by participants as training materials. Let us know if you have any questions.

Questions related to participation in the educational session should be sent to the organizing committee. Contact information of the organizing committee: E-mail: dns.nefu@mail.ru

Organizers: Dr. Mikhail Prisyazhny, Dr. Viktoria Mikhailova, Lyubov Semenova