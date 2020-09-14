Find them at https://www.edx.org/school/alaskax.
Explore the present-day security situation of the Arctic through a focus on the key stakeholders responsible for diplomacy and defense.
- Length: 6 Weeks
- Effort: 3-4 hours per week
- Type: Instructor-led on a course schedule
- Start date: Sept. 29
Learn how satellite imagery and the science of remote sensing allows us to detect wildfires, help manage their spread and guide ecological restoration.
- Length: 4 Weeks
- Effort: 3-5 hours per week
- Type: Self-paced
- Start date: Sept. 29
Explore and celebrate the relationships between salmon and people, with an emphasis on the special ties salmon have to Indigenous peoples and to Alaska Natives in particular.
- Length: 6 Weeks
- Effort: 3-4 hours per week
- Type: Instructor-led on a course schedule
- Start date: Oct. 6
One Health: A Ten Thousand Year-Old View into the Future
An introduction to the One Health paradigm with special emphasis on its application in the circumpolar North. This holistic approach connects knowledge from natural and social sciences with traditional ways of knowing.
- Length: 8 Weeks
- Effort: 5-7 hours per week
- Type: Self-paced
- Start date: Oct. 6
Synthetic Aperture Radar: Hazards
Learn about weather and illumination-independent Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) remote sensing technology, and explore its applications to natural hazards including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and flooding.
- Length: 6 Weeks
- Effort: 4-6 hours per week
- Type: Self-paced
- Start date: Oct. 6
You also have the option to pay for a verified certificate for any edX course (ranging from $99 to $199), which can be added to your résumé.