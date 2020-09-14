University of Alaska Fairbanks is now offering free, online, short-term courses via edX, a trusted platform for learning. Five Arctic-focused courses are open for enrollment now.

Find them at https://www.edx.org/school/alaskax.

Arctic Security Fundamentals

Explore the present-day security situation of the Arctic through a focus on the key stakeholders responsible for diplomacy and defense.

Length: 6 Weeks

Effort: 3-4 hours per week

Type: Instructor-led on a course schedule

Start date: Sept. 29

Remote Sensing of Wildfires

Learn how satellite imagery and the science of remote sensing allows us to detect wildfires, help manage their spread and guide ecological restoration.

Length: 4 Weeks

Effort: 3-5 hours per week

Type: Self-paced

Start date: Sept. 29

Salmon, People, and Place

Explore and celebrate the relationships between salmon and people, with an emphasis on the special ties salmon have to Indigenous peoples and to Alaska Natives in particular.

Length: 6 Weeks

Effort: 3-4 hours per week

Type: Instructor-led on a course schedule

Start date: Oct. 6

One Health: A Ten Thousand Year-Old View into the Future

An introduction to the One Health paradigm with special emphasis on its application in the circumpolar North. This holistic approach connects knowledge from natural and social sciences with traditional ways of knowing.

Length: 8 Weeks

Effort: 5-7 hours per week

Type: Self-paced

Start date: Oct. 6

Synthetic Aperture Radar: Hazards

Learn about weather and illumination-independent Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) remote sensing technology, and explore its applications to natural hazards including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and flooding.

Length: 6 Weeks

Effort: 4-6 hours per week

Type: Self-paced

Start date: Oct. 6

You also have the option to pay for a verified certificate for any edX course (ranging from $99 to $199), which can be added to your résumé.