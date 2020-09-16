Proposals for the 10th International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences (ICASS X) can be submitted until 18 October 2020. The event will take place in Arkhangelsk, Russia, 15-19 June 2021.

ICASS X will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the International Arctic Social Sciences Association (IASSA). ICASS is held every three years, bringing together people from all over the world to share ideas about social science and humanities research in the Arctic. ICASS IX, held in June 2017 in Umeå, Sweden, attracted 800 participants from 25 different countries.

ICASS X's theme is Arctic Generations: Looking Back and Looking Forward. Research on social sciences and humanities have a great responsibility to address the challenges for sustainable development in the Arctic, with a specific focus on past, present and future generations of Arctic residents. The generational nature of changes and responses have lately become more recognized by many policy makers and researchers. A focus on generations highlights the long-term, fundamental nature and scope of changes, impacts and adaptation strategies. Another focus of ICASS X is Indigenous knowledge and inter- and transdisciplinary research in the Arctic.

Organizers encourage the participation of Indigenous peoples, northern residents, and decision-makers, as well as academics, so that ICASS X provides a rich environment in which to advance discussions on sustainabilities in the Arctic and the North and on other Northern matters.

At this time, ICASS X is planned as an in-person event on the campus of Northern (Arctic) Federal University, but other formats will be considered if necessary.

ICASS X working language is English. Individual sessions may offer translation on their own.

Session proposals

ICASS will welcome sessions and papers on all facets of the Arctic and Sub-Arctic. And, as always, ICASS will also welcome contributions on all other subjects of relevance to IASSA members.

IASSA is now seeking proposals for sessions. Please submit them by 18 October 2020 at https://icass.uni.edu/call-session-proposals.

Please include session title, name of organizer(s), complete contact information for a corresponding organizer, and a brief description of the session (150 words). Please also indicate a theme where the proposed session fits the best (see the list below). Submissions must be in English.

If you have questions, please email Elena Golosova (golosove@uni.edu).

General ideas on sessions will also be gratefully accepted.

The Call for Papers/Posters will be distributed in November 2020, with a preliminary list of sessions. Some travel funding may be available on competitive basis.

More information about ICASS X:

https://icass.uni.edu/

ICASS X THEMES

Archaeology

Arctic Futures, Scenarios, Prospects

Arctic Infrastructure

Arctic People, Generations and Places

Arctic Youth and Generational Relations

Art & Design

Cultures

Economy, labor, and development in the Arctic

Environment & Climate Change

Gender in the Arctic

Governance

Health & Well-Being

History

Indigenous knowledge and Knowledge co-production

Indigenous societies

International Relations and Science Diplomacy in the Arctic

Knowledge Systems & Education

Languages

Law & Legal Regimes in the Arctic

Literature

Migrations & Mobilities

Museums & Heritage

Religion & Spirituality

Research Methodologies

Resource & Extractive Industries

Settlements in the Arctic

Social work in the Arctic

Sustainability

Technology and Innovation in the Arctic

Tourism