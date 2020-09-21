This five day seminar will cover topics from:
- Building Resilience During Rapid Change
- Indigenous Knowledge and Multiple Ways of Knowing
- Finding Opportunities Through Resilience
- Leading Through Crisis (such as COVID-19)
- Innovating and Leading in a Changing World
Using simulations, case studies, skills-based workshops and Lavvu dialogues, students will build the competence and confidence to step into leadership in their home communities and beyond.
Limited positions available. To apply please visit: https://forms.gle/S4pp8pdsuTkpcDPL9
The training seminar for talented and emerging Arctic Indigenous leaders is organized in memory of Professor James J. McCarthy and his strong dedication to the Arctic. The seminar is a joint effort by the Arctic Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the Association of World Reindeer Herders (WRH), the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR), and the UArctic EALÁT Institute.