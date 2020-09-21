The five-day intensive virtual seminar is co-taught by Indigenous leaders and science and policy experts from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. The seminar will take place January 18-22, 2021 from 10:30am to 2:00pm ET.

This five day seminar will cover topics from:

Building Resilience During Rapid Change

Indigenous Knowledge and Multiple Ways of Knowing

Finding Opportunities Through Resilience

Leading Through Crisis (such as COVID-19)

Innovating and Leading in a Changing World

Using simulations, case studies, skills-based workshops and Lavvu dialogues, students will build the competence and confidence to step into leadership in their home communities and beyond.

Limited positions available. To apply please visit: https://forms.gle/S4pp8pdsuTkpcDPL9

The training seminar for talented and emerging Arctic Indigenous leaders is organized in memory of Professor James J. McCarthy and his strong dedication to the Arctic. The seminar is a joint effort by the Arctic Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the Association of World Reindeer Herders (WRH), the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR), and the UArctic EALÁT Institute.