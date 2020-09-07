The book presents a comprehensive assessment of climate dynamics and anthropogenic impact on biota, environment and nature management in the Murmansk region - one of the most industrially developed regions of the Russian Arctic - with special focus on changes in the life of the Sami - the indigenous people of the region.

The book presents approaches to development of a regional strategy for adaptation to climate change based on the development scenarios for the Murmansk region and taking into account traditional knowledge of indigenous population, as well as a strategy for socio-cultural development of the village of Lovozero, the main place of residence of the Kola Sami.

Among the authors of the book are researchers representing the Institute of North Industrial Ecology Problems and the Luzin Institute for Economic Studies of the FRC Kola Science Center RAS, the Avrorin Polar-Alpine Botanical Garden-Institute, the Centre for Support of Indigenous Peoples of the North, the Botanical Museum at the University of Helsinki, the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnology of the Peoples of the Far-East and the Pacific Geographical Institute of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow State University, Ryazan State University, the Institute of Sociology of the Federal Research Sociological Center RAS, and the Saami Heritage and Development Foundation.

The book was prepared within the international project "Traditional knowledge as a platform for adaptation of indigenous youth to the impact of climate change". The book is based on a vast amount of data obtained with the support of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research within the project "Zones of Intensive Environmental Management in the Russian Arctic under Climate Change: Long Term Natural and Social Processes".

The PDF version of the book (in Russian) is available for download here.

Source: Centre for Support of Indigenous Peoples of the North (SCIPN).