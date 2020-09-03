The meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, 29 October 2020. It is open to all interested participants and there is no cost to attend.

The Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S. (ARCUS) invites registration for the 2020 ARCUS Annual Meeting, taking place online on Thursday, 29 October 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. AKDT (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PT/11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. MT/12:00-2:00 p.m. CT/1:00-3:00 p.m. ET).

The ARCUS Annual Meeting is an important opportunity for the Council of ARCUS Institutional Member Representatives, ARCUS Individual Members, and other members of the broader Arctic research community to connect with one another, the ARCUS Board of Directors, and staff.

Please register to receive ARCUS Annual Meeting updates, agenda details as they develop, and login instructions for joining the online event.

For additional information or questions about the meeting, please contact Brit Myers at brit@arcus.org.

