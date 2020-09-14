The UK-Russia Arctic research cooperation has been going from strength to strength in recent years and is making an important contribution to international efforts aimed at understanding the changing Arctic. The NERC Arctic Office and the UK Science and Innovation Network in Russia have been closely involved in a number of bilateral Arctic research projects and initiatives and are developing plans for a new series of webinars.

We want to make sure that we tailor the series to the needs of UK-based Arctic researchers and potential partners in Russia as effectively as possible. If you would like to provide your input, please complete the questionnaire which can be found here.

Thank you very much for sharing your thoughts. We look forward to developing this new series with your input.

Henry Burgess, NERC Arctic Office

Tatiana Iakovleva, UK Science and Innovation Network in Russia