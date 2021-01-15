Aalto University, Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) offer Cold Climate Engineering Masters Programme. Next application deadline is 1 March 2021. Study start in autumn semester only.

Cold climate engineering has an increasingly important role to play in order to ensure the sustainable development of the Arctic. New shipping routes as well as mining possibilities are emerging in the region. The development of new industry in the Arctic region is intensifying fast and the industry now demands engineers who have specific Arctic competencies.

This trend is expected to increase in the near future. In order to meet the demands of the industry as well as ensuring that engineers working in the fragile Arctic environment are fit for the job, the Nordic Master in Cold Climate Engineering has been established.

Graduates from the programme will benefit from the combined competencies, knowledge and facilities from some of the leading technical universities in the field of Arctic research and will gain a holistic approach to engineering in one of the most challenging regions of the world.

The master is the first comprehensive master’s programme in cold climate engineering in Europe and gives the students a unique possibility to do fieldwork and projects in Greenland or Svalbard. By actually going to the Arctic and applying their skills, the students get valuable first-hand insight into working as an engineer in one of the most challenging areas of the world.

The Nordic Master in Cold Climate Engineering consists of three specialised study tracks:

Land Track: Arctic Geoengineering Sea Track: Arctic Ships and Offshore Structures Space Track: Mapping and Observing the Arctic Each track has different admission requirements.

The development of the Nordic Master in Cold Climate Engineering has received funding from the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Click here for more information. For general questions about the Nordic Master in Cold Climate Engineering, please contact programme coordinator: Gunvor M. Kirkelund, gunki@byg.dtu.dk.