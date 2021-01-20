The Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design (ASAD) Thematic Network of the University of the Arctic is pleased to announce the seventh title in the popular 'Relate North' series of books.

The work of a diverse group of authors; researchers, scholars, artists and educators from Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia (Komi, Yakutia, Khanty-Masky), UK and USA (Alaska) is presented in this book. The shared focus is encapsulated in the title of this volume, the seventh in the Relate North series: Tradition and Innovation in Art and Design Education. The multifaceted notions of ‘tradition’ and ‘innovation’ especially in the rapidly changing environmental and socio-cultural circumstances in the different countries and regions across the circumpolar North provide the reader with a rich tapestry of accounts of applied practice and context-sensitive research. Although principally concerned with research and knowledge exchange in art and design education in the North and the Arctic, the contributors investigate issues and topics that may have a wider interest, for example, the sociocultural and political dimensions of living in rural places and urban settings in remote and peripheral areas in other parts of the world.

Now available as a free download at this direct link.

