Arctic Online School (winter session) 2021 is organized by North-Eastern Federal University and Northern Forum international organization and will be held from February 22 – March 5, 2021. Applications until February 19, 2021.

The lecture course will focus on the following topics:

Development of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation,

Yakutia’s Regional Development,

Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of the Russian Federation,

Climate Change,

Permafrost issues,

Tourism in the Arctic,

Transport infrastructure in the Arctic (North-East Passage)

The lectures will be held via ZOOM platform. Lectures will be 40 minutes plus 20 minutes for questions and discussion.

Participation fee: 100 Euro

Language: English

(Lectures are in English or in Russian with English simultaneous interpretation).

For application please register at http://oas.s-vfu.ru/

The system requires to create a profile after that please proceed to the application form link

Target group:

Undergraduate and graduate students interested in the Arctiс Issues, Permafrost Studies, Yakut and Indigenous Cultures and Ethnography

(issues of international cooperation, geography, biology, ecology, tourism, history, ethnography, anthropology, etc.)

For additional information, please contact Alexandra Ponomareva, av.ponomareva@s-vfu.ru

Arctic Online School 2021 webpage https://www.s-vfu.ru/en/study/summer_schools/aos/

Arctic Winter School 2020, you can watch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHR0GkSdTSk